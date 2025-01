Conveyor

I made a trip to the garbage dump today with a load of garden refuse. While dumping my load I was struck by the reflection of the conveyor on the other side of a huge puddle (We have had a lot of rain lately) so before I left I pulled out my camera (yes, I took it to the garbage dump - I take it everywhere) and took this shot. It just goes to show, there are images everywhere if you look for them. After it has been ground up my garden refuse will be added to this pile of mulch.