Eagle by cdcook48
Photo 1353

Eagle

Unlike my other shot today, this eagle was not obscured by branches or fighting off crows but posing atop the tree basking in the sunshine. He is also sporting his mature adult plumage.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
So much more majestic when he's not being harrassed. He's just marvellous.
January 16th, 2025  
Perfect capture of this majestic poser.
January 16th, 2025  
