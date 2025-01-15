Sign up
Previous
Photo 1353
Eagle
Unlike my other shot today, this eagle was not obscured by branches or fighting off crows but posing atop the tree basking in the sunshine. He is also sporting his mature adult plumage.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
2
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th January 2025 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
eagle
Rob Z
ace
So much more majestic when he's not being harrassed. He's just marvellous.
January 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Perfect capture of this majestic poser.
January 16th, 2025
