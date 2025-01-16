Sign up
Photo 1354
Point Roberts
Santa brought me a set of magnetic nd filters and today I finally got a chance to try them out. So much easier and convenient to use compared to the screw-on filters I’ve been using.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1845
photos
165
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th January 2025 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
long_exposure
,
seascape
Suzanne
ace
Wow! Great outcome!
January 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
How kind of Santa, such a beautiful image. I have a nd filter but have never used it.
January 17th, 2025
Babs
ace
Lucky you, You must have been a good boy to get such a great present. What a fabulous photo you have created too. fav.
January 17th, 2025
