Previous
Point Roberts by cdcook48
Photo 1354

Point Roberts

Santa brought me a set of magnetic nd filters and today I finally got a chance to try them out. So much easier and convenient to use compared to the screw-on filters I’ve been using.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wow! Great outcome!
January 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
How kind of Santa, such a beautiful image. I have a nd filter but have never used it.
January 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lucky you, You must have been a good boy to get such a great present. What a fabulous photo you have created too. fav.
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact