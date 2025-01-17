Previous
Sixteen Tons by cdcook48
Sixteen Tons

Another day older and deeper in debt.

For the song title challenge. In post I tried to make it dark, dirty and gritty.

https://youtu.be/B9j91-18Kb4?si=eab4CoW1z5uoFxBC
Chris Cook

Diana
You certainly achieved just that, I feel I can reach out and touch it!
January 18th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
don't know what the song is tho? can you post a link to the song? really terrific edit on the image!
January 18th, 2025  
Rob Z
It's exactly as you were aiming for.
January 18th, 2025  
Chris Cook
@koalagardens oops. I forgot. Thanks for the heads up.
January 18th, 2025  
