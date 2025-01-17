Sign up
Previous
Photo 1355
Sixteen Tons
Another day older and deeper in debt.
For the song title challenge. In post I tried to make it dark, dirty and gritty.
https://youtu.be/B9j91-18Kb4?si=eab4CoW1z5uoFxBC
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
4
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
songtitle-112
Diana
ace
You certainly achieved just that, I feel I can reach out and touch it!
January 18th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
don't know what the song is tho? can you post a link to the song? really terrific edit on the image!
January 18th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
It's exactly as you were aiming for.
January 18th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
@koalagardens
oops. I forgot. Thanks for the heads up.
January 18th, 2025
