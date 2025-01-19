Crystal S

Crystal S. is a 37 foot gillnetter built in 1963 and used for fishing up and down the coast of British Columbia and the Fraser River until 2003. It is currently being restored in the Richmond Boatbuilders' Workshop located in The Britannia Heritage Shipyards in Richmond, BC. This is my 52Frames entry for this week, the challenge for which is leading lines. While perhaps not a typical "leading lines" photo I feel like the lines of the hull on both sides lead the viewer to the centre of the photo at which point you find yourself staring at the headlights which look like eyes staring right back at you. At least that's how I feel about it, you may feel differently. bob