Crystal S by cdcook48
Photo 1357

Crystal S

Crystal S. is a 37 foot gillnetter built in 1963 and used for fishing up and down the coast of British Columbia and the Fraser River until 2003. It is currently being restored in the Richmond Boatbuilders' Workshop located in The Britannia Heritage Shipyards in Richmond, BC. This is my 52Frames entry for this week, the challenge for which is leading lines. While perhaps not a typical "leading lines" photo I feel like the lines of the hull on both sides lead the viewer to the centre of the photo at which point you find yourself staring at the headlights which look like eyes staring right back at you. At least that's how I feel about it, you may feel differently. bob
19th January 2025

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Ann H. LeFevre
Such a long time serving deserves a good refurbishing. Great shot! (I definitely see the face and how you've interpreted the lines.)
January 19th, 2025  
KV
Before I read your narrative I thought the lights looked like eyes... and I agree that the lines up the center... such awesome textures here. Fav!
January 19th, 2025  
Beverley
Mesmerising photo…lovely textures and great pov.
January 20th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
I really like this, Chris!
January 20th, 2025  
