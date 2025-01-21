Previous
1940 International Harvester Truck by cdcook48
Photo 1359

1940 International Harvester Truck

If this looks familiar it's because I've posted a couple of this truck in the past. I took this a few days ago on a little Olympus point and shoot that I have given to my granddaughter who has expressed an interest in photography. I wanted to make sure it was working properly before I gave it to her. Everything seems to be ok except for the date function which resets to January 1, 2012 everytime you power off. Other than that it works fine and I hope she has fun with it. I'm using this shot to plug a hole in my calendar from last week when I was away.
Chris Cook

eDorre ace
Snazzy
January 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this lovely blast from the past. Lucky granddaughter, she has a great teacher.
January 28th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
What a beast
January 28th, 2025  
