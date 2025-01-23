Previous
Next
Lighthouse Point, Mayne Island by cdcook48
Photo 1359

Lighthouse Point, Mayne Island

I spent a few days on Vancouver Island visiting my brother in Victoria and took this shot from the ferry deck while returning home. You have to be quick composing because the ferry moves quite fast.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
372% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A lovely waterscape.
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact