Photo 1359
Lighthouse Point, Mayne Island
I spent a few days on Vancouver Island visiting my brother in Victoria and took this shot from the ferry deck while returning home. You have to be quick composing because the ferry moves quite fast.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
landscape
,
seascape
Kathy
ace
A lovely waterscape.
January 25th, 2025
