Classic Underwood by cdcook48
Photo 1360

Classic Underwood

This shot of an Underwood typewriter from the early 1920's is my entry this week for 52Frames. The theme is "old".
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Chris Cook

Kathy ace
Sometimes I wish I still had my old portable typewriter.
January 25th, 2025  
