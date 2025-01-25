Sign up
Previous
Photo 1362
Victrola
Yet another image from Britannia Shipyards. I combined this shot of an old Victrola with a shot of some sheet music which was displayed nearby. Not an in-camera double exposure as I prefer the control of combining the two images in Photoshop.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th January 2025 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
double-exposure
,
britannia_shipyards
