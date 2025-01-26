All In Fun

Because I know people don't always read all the text I want to get this out of the way first. I DON'T SMOKE. The cigarette is AI.

My son jokingly refers to myself and my wife as Uber Grey because we constantly help with ferrying our grandchildren around to various activities. The other night he requested the services of "Uber Grey" to pick up his daughter and drop her off at a softball hitting clinic. As a joke I created this rather sketchy selfie and sent it, along with a text message, suggesting that their Uber Grey driver would be arriving to pick up his daughter in 10 minutes. The cigarette is AI, and the smoke is a stock image I added using a blend mode in Photoshop. All in fun. Since the latest People challenge is a selfie I decided to tag this shot for it.