Photo 1368
Farm House
This farm house is likely from the 1930's although it looks like it has had a newer addition built onto the side. I was tempted to save it for Flash of Red vintage week but I'll just have to find something else then.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
landscape-74
