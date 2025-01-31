Previous
Blue by cdcook48
Photo 1369

Blue

The Fraser River, not far from my home a couple of days ago. Unfortunately this clear, sunny weather has come to an end and snow is predicted for Sunday and Monday. For 52Frames “Blue” challenge this week
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely scene and gorgeous blues.
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact