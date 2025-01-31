Sign up
Photo 1369
Blue
The Fraser River, not far from my home a couple of days ago. Unfortunately this clear, sunny weather has come to an end and snow is predicted for Sunday and Monday. For 52Frames “Blue” challenge this week
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th January 2025 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52frames
,
52wc-2025-w5
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely scene and gorgeous blues.
February 1st, 2025
