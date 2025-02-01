1920's Kitchen

It's Flash of Red time again. One of my favourite challenges on 365. Many thanks to @olivetreeann for hosting. The first two days have a kitchen theme so my offering is what a kitchen would have looked like in 1920 if you lived in the manager's house at Britannia Shipyards. A very modern wood stove that also served to heat your small house. To wash your clothes you had the latest in home appliances, a washing machine. Hand operated of course. You also had cold running water, via a hand operated pump. (Visible in the background on the left). All the mod cons! How lucky you were. Of course this level of luxury was only available to the manager. The regular working stiffs shared cramped bunkhouses, washed their clothes in tubs and a washboard and cooked their meals in a pan on top of a pot bellied stove. Vintage week doesn't start until February 10 but I'm kind of getting a head start on it here.