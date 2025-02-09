Previous
Thomas Kidd Park: FOR Day 9 by cdcook48
Photo 1378

Thomas Kidd Park: FOR Day 9

Just down the street from my house is a small park with trees that have beautiful, thick trunks but have been topped so as not to grow too tall and interfere with power lines. Kind of a shame but I get why they have to do it.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
377% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and textures.
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact