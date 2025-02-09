Sign up
Photo 1378
Thomas Kidd Park: FOR Day 9
Just down the street from my house is a small park with trees that have beautiful, thick trunks but have been topped so as not to grow too tall and interfere with power lines. Kind of a shame but I get why they have to do it.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th February 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and textures.
February 10th, 2025
