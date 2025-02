FOR Day 10

A new week, a new theme in Flash of Red. This week is Vintage Week and I have used a favourite prop, my Kodak Autographic Jr. from 1918. I surrounded it with some vintage photographs taken in the very early 1900's of my wife's forebears who lived in Cromer, England. The photo of the soldier, on the left, is of her Great Uncle who died at the Battle of the Somme in 1916.