Vintage Picnic Basket - FOR Day13

Kind of a lame one today. Bit of a busy day and didn't have time for anything else. My wife was doing some decluttering and had a number of items to take to the thrift shop, among them this long forgotten picnic basket. It is a Coracle, made in England in the 1950's. Some of the original pieces are missing but otherwise it is in good condition. I realized, too late, that it would be perfect for vintage week but my wife wouldn't let me hold it back so I could do a proper setup for a shot. The best I could do was open the basket, take a quick iPhone snap and let her trundle it off to the thrift shop. I later took the image into Photoshop and cut out the basket and if I had the time and/or energy I might have tried for a more interesting composite but in the end all I did was superimpose it on an image of a red checkered tablecloth I pulled off the internet.