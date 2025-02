Massey's Machine Shop - FOR Day14

This building in Ladner has been empty for years and is finally slated for demolition and renewal. I googled the address and discovered that it had once been a machine shop and found a photo of it on the internet taken in the early sixties. Since it had a red brick facade I decided to do a then and now composite for my flash of red. The red, the door, the truck and a portion of the cement wall are from the old photo; the black and white portion I took today.