Vintage Cameras - FOR Day 16
Photo 1385

Vintage Cameras - FOR Day 16

I'll end vintage week the way I began it, with a vintage camera. Actually three of them, along with a few appropriate photos displayed around them. On the left a Brownie Box camera, the same type I used as a kid. My first introduction to photography. On the right, the famous Kodak Instamatic, the same one my 365 avatar is holding. Not really a serious camera but fun to play with. And in the rear my beloved Canon AE1, which I still use on occasion. It is the newest of the three, having been purchased in 1977, and although it has needed a few repairs over the years it still takes great photos. bob if so inclined.
16th February 2025

Chris Cook

