Photo 1386
Up - FOR Day17
The theme for Flash of Red this week is "Composition" which is kind of wide open because, after all, everything is a composition. Whether or not this is a good composition I'll leave for viewers to decide.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
motionblur
,
52frames
,
for2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great image. I love the movement on the right contrasting with the non-moving escalator on the left. Cool shot with a lot of interest.
February 18th, 2025
Kathy
ace
It's fascinating to look at because it takes a bit of study to understand why the right escalator is blurred and the left is not.
February 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 18th, 2025
