Photo 1386

Up - FOR Day17

The theme for Flash of Red this week is "Composition" which is kind of wide open because, after all, everything is a composition. Whether or not this is a good composition I'll leave for viewers to decide.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Chris Cook

Kerry McCarthy ace
Great image. I love the movement on the right contrasting with the non-moving escalator on the left. Cool shot with a lot of interest.
February 18th, 2025  
Kathy ace
It's fascinating to look at because it takes a bit of study to understand why the right escalator is blurred and the left is not.
February 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 18th, 2025  
