Previous
Photo 1387
Lone Runner - FOR Day 18
Composition week. I went for minimalist on this one.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
2
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1887
photos
171
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th February 2025 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
gloria jones
ace
Terrific image...It tells a story.
February 19th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the tree and runner being in balanced spots
February 19th, 2025
