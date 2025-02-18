Previous
Lone Runner - FOR Day 18 by cdcook48
Lone Runner - FOR Day 18

Composition week. I went for minimalist on this one.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Chris Cook

gloria jones ace
Terrific image...It tells a story.
February 19th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like the tree and runner being in balanced spots
February 19th, 2025  
