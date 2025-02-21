Triangular - FOR Day 21

Well this is embarrassing. I posted a photo of an unfinished jigsaw puzzle yesterday and said it was my 52Frames entry for this week but when I went to post it on 52Frames I discovered that Unfinished was next weeks prompt, the theme this week was Triangular Composition. So I had to go out today and try for a triangular composition. There are many ways to shoot a triangular composition, I went literal because I was feeling lazy and this was the best I could come up with. I think there are six triangles here. At least it allows me a twofer, I can use it for my Flash of Red shot today as well.