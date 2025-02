Block & Tackle - FOR Day 22

Once again, I'm at a bit of a loss as far as composition technique. I just shoot what looks right to me. This was shot on a diagonal and I guess you could say there are some leading lines. I focused on the first block, throwing the second one slightly out of focus to de-emphasise it giving it more of a supporting role. Focussing was a conscious decision but the rest not so much. It just looked right.