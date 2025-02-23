1926 - FOR Day 23

I'm not sure if ICM is a composition technique or an exposure technique, I suspect the latter. In any event it is my offering today for Flash of Red. I have even included an actual flash of red so as to qualify for the ICM challenge hosted by @kametty. This is a photo of a hand carved wooden statue that sits outside the Tsawwassen First Nations band office. I used burst mode and tried three different shutter speeds until I got a result I liked. This is actually a blend of two shots because I wanted recognizable detail in both the face and the salmon and even though I had about three dozen shots very few of them had any recognizable detail at all and none of them had it in both. (btw, 1926 is an address, not a year.)