The New Galt Cookbook, 1898 edition. - FOR Day 27

This belonged to my wife’s great grandmother who brought it to Canada from England when she and her husband emigrated in the 1920’s to join their son and his wife in British Columbia. My wife discovered it when going through a box of her mother’s belongings that we have been keeping in our storage area under the stairs since her mother passed in 2012. That box also yielded the old kettle and toast holder I used in my post of a couple days ago. Fun stuff to use as props but now what do we do with it?