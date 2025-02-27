Previous
The New Galt Cookbook, 1898 edition. - FOR Day 27 by cdcook48
The New Galt Cookbook, 1898 edition. - FOR Day 27

This belonged to my wife’s great grandmother who brought it to Canada from England when she and her husband emigrated in the 1920’s to join their son and his wife in British Columbia. My wife discovered it when going through a box of her mother’s belongings that we have been keeping in our storage area under the stairs since her mother passed in 2012. That box also yielded the old kettle and toast holder I used in my post of a couple days ago. Fun stuff to use as props but now what do we do with it?
Chris Cook

October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Diana ace
Such a beautiful still life with this wonderful old cookbook. I love the treatment you gave the image.

Any useful recipes in there or can they not be read anymore?
February 28th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Neat composition
February 28th, 2025  
