Bare Trees
Another shot from a week ago during the heavy rain that washed away all our snow. I just can't resist a tree and this is a group of my favourites. They have the added attraction of a small gazebo in the middle of them.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
24th February 2025 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
black&white
eDorre
ace
Love tree shots and this is a beauty
March 4th, 2025
