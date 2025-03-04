On Watch

This is a shot of what I think may be a garden ornament. It is about 18" high and stands in front of a cottage in Finn Slough occupied by a slightly eccentric but really nice lady who collects all manner of knick knacks and arranges them in front of her cottage. It was actually taken in daylight but wasn't much of a shot so I had a play in Lightroom using masks and tried to make it look like a nighttime shot lit by the sailor's lamp, which isn't really a lamp, I just illuminated it. I like this version better than the original. bob