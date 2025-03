Ladner Landing

Ladner is directly across the Fraser River from where I live in Richmond. There used to be a small car ferry operating between Ladner and Richmond until 1957 when a tunnel under the Fraser was opened rendering the car ferry obsolete. On the right of this picture you can see what is left of the old ferry dock. Where I am standing to take this picture is now a boat launch. The trees you see are not on the opposite bank of the river, they are on a small island.