Crossing by cdcook48
Photo 1403

Crossing

I did this one for the artist challenge which this month is the Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama. I have tried to produce an image inspired by his style without directly copying it.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
384% complete

Diana ace
A wonderful image a great effect you created here.
March 7th, 2025  
Brian ace
Impressive! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
March 7th, 2025  
