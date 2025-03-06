Sign up
Previous
Photo 1403
Crossing
I did this one for the artist challenge which this month is the Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama. I have tried to produce an image inspired by his style without directly copying it.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1908
photos
174
followers
97
following
384% complete
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1397
1398
487
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th March 2025 4:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
ac-moriyama
Diana
ace
A wonderful image a great effect you created here.
March 7th, 2025
Brian
ace
Impressive! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
March 7th, 2025
