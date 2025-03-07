Previous
Heading Home by cdcook48
Photo 1404

Heading Home

Because of Flash of Red I have been shooting a lot of black and white lately so when this week's 52Frames challenge turned out to be Black & White I was already in a b&w frame of mind. Easy Peasy.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture...great light, composition
March 8th, 2025  
