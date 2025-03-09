Previous
Life on the River by cdcook48
Life on the River

A cute little float home on the Fraser River. And it looks like they wouldn’t be bothered by door to door salesmen :-)
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Chris Cook

Diana ace
Great shot and reflections, I love your narrative ;-)
March 11th, 2025  
