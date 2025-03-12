Previous
White on White by cdcook48
Photo 1409

White on White

The 52Frames challenge this week is “Egg” so I went very basic.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Beverley ace
Very cool…I like it
March 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Minimalistic , and great white on white !
March 12th, 2025  
