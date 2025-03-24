Previous
This abandoned home has been boarded up for several years. I always wonder about places like that. Why has nobody renovated it, or knocked it down and rebuilt? Speaking of abandoned homes, the forced absence from my own home, which is undergoing renovations, has helped me realize that Lightroom for Mobile on my iPad is actually a pretty powerful application. It will never replace my desktop version but it is pretty good. Using my fingers to edit is a bit clumsy, I would much rather be using my mouse and/or Wacom tablet, but for a quick edit it is just fine. It even can do a little masking, although nowhere near as precise as the desktop version. Nevertheless, I’ll be glad to get home, hopefully by the end of the week.
Lisa V.
Makes me feel nostalgic. Great composition. I usually fret about power lines but here they really belong.
March 25th, 2025  
Vincent ace
Very nice « black movie » atmosphere. Well done!
March 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
This desolated home gives a rather haunting and atmospheric feel especially in b/w .Great pov with the road stretching in front of you and the the power lines following on the left - A scene from a dark movie perhaps ! fav
March 25th, 2025  
