Triangle Dinner Bell by cdcook48
Photo 1415

Triangle Dinner Bell

Once used to call the farm workers in for their dinner. Unlike my other post today this was created by me, not AI
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Chris Cook

Diana ace
Beautiful focus and dof. I remember a similar one as a child on my uncle's farm.
March 26th, 2025  
Lisa V.
I recognized this was your work after yesterday's Abandoned. Creates a mood of anticipation for me because I can imagine the sound. Goes with mood of the one called Abandoned...
March 26th, 2025  
