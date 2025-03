"I hope I don't lose my lunch"

The focus of this month's ICM challenge is panning. Panning when your subject is moving directly right to left (or vice versa) across your frame is hard enough, try it when it is an amusement park ride that is twirling and moving up and down at the same time. I gave it my best shot and this was one of only three or four that were any good out of several dozen that I took. This was my favourite because of the look of apprehension on the young mans face as he sees where the ride is heading.