Levitation

This week’s challenge on 52Frames is Levitation. Perfect. I’ve been waiting for an excuse to use the official Tinkerbell pixie dust I ordered from Amazon a while back. I sprinkled it on my camera so that it would float then I grabbed my official Mary Poppins umbrella and flew around the backyard. Well, it wasn’t actually flying. I guess I’ve put on a little too much weight lately because the umbrella only got me a couple of feet off the ground. Oh well, it was good enough for the photo at least.