It’s that time of year again, in the northern hemisphere at least, when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom and everyone dashes out to get the obligatory blossom shot. I am not immune but this year I thought I’d go for something a little different and use the Pep Ventosa technique. I know many of you are familiar with this but for those who aren’t it involves the taking of several images of a subject from different vantage points, usually in the round. Those images are then taken into a program capable of layers and blend modes, in my case Photoshop, where they are merged into a single image. For this shot, although I took something like 24 photos I ended up using only 10 of them, reducing the opacity of each layer to between 40 - 50% and merging them with a lighten blend mode. It may sound complicated but it is really quite easy and the result is an ethereal, painterly like image. If you wish to give this interesting technique a try there are a number of YouTube videos on the subject.