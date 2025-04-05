Cherry Blossoms

It’s that time of year again, in the northern hemisphere at least, when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom and everyone dashes out to get the obligatory blossom shot. I am not immune but this year I thought I’d go for something a little different and use the Pep Ventosa technique. I know many of you are familiar with this but for those who aren’t it involves the taking of several images of a subject from different vantage points, usually in the round. Those images are then taken into a program capable of layers and blend modes, in my case Photoshop, where they are merged into a single image. For this shot, although I took something like 24 photos I ended up using only 10 of them, reducing the opacity of each layer to between 40 - 50% and merging them with a lighten blend mode. It may sound complicated but it is really quite easy and the result is an ethereal, painterly like image. If you wish to give this interesting technique a try there are a number of YouTube videos on the subject.