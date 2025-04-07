Sign up
Photo 1422
Breeze
I've posted a pic of this old derelict ship before but in b&w so I thought I'd display her faded glory in colour this time. I can't tell you anything about her because I know nothing of her history and nothing shows up on Google.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1928
photos
175
followers
97
following
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
7th April 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boat
,
derelict
,
fraser_river
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of her, it seems that she served her owner very well. Pity to see her in this state.
April 8th, 2025
