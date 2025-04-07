Previous
Breeze by cdcook48
I've posted a pic of this old derelict ship before but in b&w so I thought I'd display her faded glory in colour this time. I can't tell you anything about her because I know nothing of her history and nothing shows up on Google.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Diana
Lovely capture of her, it seems that she served her owner very well. Pity to see her in this state.
April 8th, 2025  
