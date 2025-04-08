Previous
A restored 1902 Ladner Baptist Church, it is now current home of the Delta Optimist, a weekly community newspaper. It was previously a church, day care center, and other uses before falling into disrepair, but was saved after a developer stepped in.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 9th, 2025  
Mickey Anderson ace
Wonderful POV!!!
April 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Always happy to see these kinds of buildings preserved. Excellent POV and I like the light reflecting on the wet stairs.
April 9th, 2025  
