Photo 1423
The Delta Optimist
A restored 1902 Ladner Baptist Church, it is now current home of the Delta Optimist, a weekly community newspaper. It was previously a church, day care center, and other uses before falling into disrepair, but was saved after a developer stepped in.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1929
photos
174
followers
97
following
389% complete
View this month »
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
6th April 2025 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
heritage-building
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 9th, 2025
Mickey Anderson
ace
Wonderful POV!!!
April 9th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Always happy to see these kinds of buildings preserved. Excellent POV and I like the light reflecting on the wet stairs.
April 9th, 2025
