Adamski Effect

A couple of days ago I posted a picture I had taken using the Pep Ventosa technique, a method I had used before and quite liked. It reminded me of another technique which I had never tried, namely the Adamski Effect which I had first seen used here on 365, so I decided to have a go. I dug up an image I had taken a few months ago which I thought might work and this is the result. I will have to try again with an image taken specifically for the project.