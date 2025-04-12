Sign up
Previous
Photo 1426
Gears
The 52Frames challenge this week is "Detail". I thought a tight framing of these gears might work. They were sitting out with some other clutter in Finn Slough.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
1
0
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th April 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
detail
,
52frames
,
finn_slough
Diana
Wonderful capture with great detail, rusty textures and tones.
April 13th, 2025
