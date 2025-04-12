Previous
Gears by cdcook48
Photo 1426

Gears

The 52Frames challenge this week is "Detail". I thought a tight framing of these gears might work. They were sitting out with some other clutter in Finn Slough.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Chris Cook

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture with great detail, rusty textures and tones.
April 13th, 2025  
