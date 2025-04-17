Sentinal

The 52Frames challenge this week is Over Exposure/Under Exposure with an added optional challenge of lens whacking, also known as freelensing. Over or under exposing isn't much of a challenge since I do it all the time accidentally but I've never tried freelensing so I thought I'd have a go. For those of you who don't know, freelensing, or lens whacking as 52Frames calls it, involves removing the lens from the camera and holding it in front, moving it around to change the focus. I quickly realized it was a lot like using a lensbaby, which I have, so I decided to completely forgo focus and go with ghostly abstractions. I took quite a few that were absolute crap but a handful were interesting, this one being my favourite. I haven't decided yet if this will be my submission but it was a fun and interesting experiment. It certainly pushed me out of my comfort zone.