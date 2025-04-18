Previous
Coal Harbour, Vancouver by cdcook48
Photo 1431

Coal Harbour, Vancouver

In 1862 coal seams were discovered in the bluffs overlooking the harbour, hence the name. The coal was low grade and none was ever mined but the name stuck. Ironically, it is now one the wealthiest areas of Vancouver.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact