Why Did the Chicken Cross the Road? by cdcook48
Photo 1432

Why Did the Chicken Cross the Road?

She thought it was an egg-celent idea.
Groan! Sorry.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Chris Cook

gloria jones ace
Ha,ha...This is a super capture...great focus and clarity.
April 23rd, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ha! Excellent capture
April 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
So funny, wonderful capture and scene.
April 23rd, 2025  
Christina ace
Because it was free range?
April 23rd, 2025  
