Dogs and Old People.

I don’t normally upload family snapshots but I couldn’t resist this one. My wife and I were out walking our granddogs and stopped to sit because my wife wanted to take a snap of the dogs. A stranger walking by asked us if we would like him to take shot of all of us so we accepted and he took a rather nice one. Even my wife likes it and she hates pictures of herself. Might be the first time I’ve posted a photo on 365 that I didn’t take myself.