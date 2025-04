Between a Rock and a Hard Place

52Frames challenge this week is to produce an image on the theme of "Cramped" with an optional extra challenge of making it a self portrait. I struggled with the concept for several days until I came up with the idea of this rather dark, both literally and figuratively, image in which I have tried to depict someone whose troubles are beginning to overwhelm him and he can see no way out. I hasten to add that this does not represent me in any way, I am only the model.