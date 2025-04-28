Sign up
Previous
Photo 1437
Rotary Phone, Britannia Shipyard Office
For the mundane phone challenge.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
4
3
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1943
photos
179
followers
99
following
393% complete
View this month »
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
28th April 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-phones
Kathy
ace
Interesting found still life.
April 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks just like my parents' phone.
April 28th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nice still life
April 28th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Brings back memories
April 28th, 2025
