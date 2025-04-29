Previous
Burr House by cdcook48
Photo 1438

Burr House

Lightroom has released its latest update and one of the main features is the addition of a landscape mask. It recognizes the various elements of the landscape - sky, water, foliage, architecture, etc, and allows the user to mask each one separately. I tried it out for the first time on this image I shot today of Burr House, a heritage home built in 1906. It had no trouble recognizing the separate elements and I made tweaks to each one in turn. I can see that it might come in useful from time to time but I probably won't use it a lot because I already have an established work flow that I'm comfortable with. Fun to try it out though, and it is another tool for the toolbox. I'd be curious to hear from other 365ers who have tried it out.
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene. I only use LR to upload my photos and use the auto setting, I do the rest in Topaz which I started out with. It does sound very interesting but I do not have time nor interest to start fiddling around there. I would need to start watching tutorials first ;-)
April 30th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Beautiful
April 30th, 2025  
