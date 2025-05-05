Previous
Try Our New Flavors by cdcook48
Photo 1444

Try Our New Flavors

Another shot from yesterdays' panning exercise.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
395% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Great job keeping the subject in focus while blurring the background.
May 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 6th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Perfect shot! and the B&W lends a vintage look!
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact