Previous
Photo 1445
Ball Outside
A couple of softball pics today. This one is my 12 year old granddaughter catching behind the plate. The ump called this one a ball. Gwen loves playing ball and I enjoy watching her get better as she gets older.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th May 2025 8:21pm
Tags
sportsaction29
Diana
ace
A fabulous close up and action shot with great clarity. I find it wonderful that our grandchildren are so into sports.
May 7th, 2025
