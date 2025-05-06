Ball Outside

Previous
A couple of softball pics today. This one is my 12 year old granddaughter catching behind the plate. The ump called this one a ball. Gwen loves playing ball and I enjoy watching her get better as she gets older.
Diana ace
A fabulous close up and action shot with great clarity. I find it wonderful that our grandchildren are so into sports.
May 7th, 2025  
