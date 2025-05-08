This iconic corner grocery store is more than 100 years old and is representative of what were once ubiquitous stores embedded in neighbourhoods throughout the city. I can remember, as a kid, riding my bike to the one nearest my house to spend my hard earned allowance on pop, candy and hockey cards. The proliferation of convenience store chains, supermarkets and big box stores has driven the corner store to the edge of extinction. Vernon Drive Groc(ery) went up for sale in 2021 and it was feared that developers would tear it down since the building doesn't have heritage protection. Fortunately it was purchased by a pair of friends who turned it into a coffee and sandwich shop with a Caribbean flavour. They call it Rise Up and kept the original store sign and original wall colour, although freshly painted. This is what it used to look like: